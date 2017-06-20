Heath High School shooting survivor returns to see memorial renderings

It was an emotional return for Missy Jenkins Smith. The survivor of the Heath High School shooting was back at the school Tuesday to see renderings of a new memorial in honor of those who died.

Tuesday also her first visit with her two sons. Jenkins Smith says the memorial's new location will help her conversations with her family.

"It's somewhere that I can explain to my kids what happened — why mom is in a wheelchair — and learn from the mistakes that happened in our school whenever the shooting did happen," Jenkins Smith says.

The memorial honors the lives of Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger. The three died when Michael Carneal started shooting during a prayer group meeting in 1997.

Carneal was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Over the years, he has filed appeals, trying to take back his guilty plea. Courts have ruled against the motions, and the sentence stands.

Alongside this story, you can see renderings of the new monument.