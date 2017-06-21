MISSING: 17-year-old Ivy Hernandez - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

MISSING: 17-year-old Ivy Hernandez

MAYFIELD, Ky -

Deputies are looking for a Mayfield teenager who went missing.

17-year-old Ivy Hernandez was reported missing around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is believed to be in a gray Honda Civic four door car with Texas plates GLS-1942 and on her way to Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.

