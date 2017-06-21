IL governor gives address as budget deadline looms once again

If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
Unity and a budget —Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to speak about both in a speech Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start to the special legislative session.More
The multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn't end its budget impasse.More
If you want to go to the museum at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale any time soon, you have until July 1.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
President Donald Trump returns to Iowa for the first time since the election.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
Republican Karen Handel has won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia and avoided a major upset after the most expensive House campaign in U.S. history.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More
Sen. John McCain that Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to travel to North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame should they be harmed while there.More
