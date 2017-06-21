IL governor gives address as budget deadline looms once again

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the budget gridlock in the state is unnecessary and needs to end. He made that remark Tuesday during an address at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.



Wednesday is the start of a 10 day special session the governor called for budget negotiations.



He is asking lawmakers to set aside party differences and pass the plan Republicans introduced last week.



"Over the next 10 days, we have an opportunity to change the State of Illinois for the better. To give our people a future they can believe in. To give job creators a reason to come, and families a reason to stay." said Gov. Rauner.



Democrats are dismissing Rauner's speech as campaigning.



If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.



