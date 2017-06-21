Six things to know - 6/21/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A deadly crash in Union County, Illinois is closing southbound lanes on I-57. The crash involved a car and a semi trailer. Traffic is being diverted at mile markers 30 and 40. You are being asked to avoid the area because the lanes are expected to be closed for a while.



We are learning about the death of Kay Eckstein. Kay and her husband have given to several organizations and hospitals in our area. A post on the Marquette University's Facebook page confirms her passing. She was an alumna of the university. The post does not say how or when she died.



A 10 day special session to end the budget gridlock in Illinois starts today. Governor Bruce Rauner called the special session and says the time to act is now. The House and Senate will meet starting at Noon. If an agreement isn't reached, the state will enter its third year without a budget.



A Belgian official says security will remain high Wednesday at Brussels rail facilities after a man blew up an explosive device at the city's Central Station. The man was shot by soldiers after detonating a small device there late Tuesday. He later died. No one else was hurt.



Las Vegas has tied its record high temperature of 117 degrees as a weather system continues to bring scorching heat to the Southwest U.S. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the record was tied at 4:07 p.m.



You can talk with Paducah Police officers about issues impacting you. Coffee with a Cop is happening this morning at 9:00 .m. You can stop by the Dunkin Donuts on Hinkleville Road. The event is free and your chance to talk about community issues and build relationships with the officers who protect you.