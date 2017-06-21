Portion of Trigg County road closed for cross drain replacement - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Portion of Trigg County road closed for cross drain replacement

TRIGG COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road in Trigg County will be closed Wednesday so that a cross drain can be replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.

The road is expected to be closed from 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 pm.

There will be no marked detour.

