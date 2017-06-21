Amazon launching new subscription service for clothes

Amazon is evolving its fashion retail division online with the launch of a wardrobe subscription service.



It's called Prime Wardrobe.



It allows customers to order items at no upfront charge, receive the order, and only pay for what they want to keep.



Shoppers have seven days to decide what they don't want, and ship it back for free in a resealable box with a prepaid shipping label.



Amazon says the service will feature more than one million fashion items, including brands outside Amazon's private labels.



Prime Wardrobe is still being tested in beta, but Amazon says shoppers can sign up to be notified about the program's launch in certain markets.