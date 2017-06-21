Police: Man killed woman, then himself on Chicago Skyway

Authorities say a man gunned down a woman believed to be his wife during an argument on a major Chicago expressway before he shot and killed himself.



The shooting at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday forced authorities to close the Chicago Skyway for about five hours. The expressway connects Chicago and Indiana.



Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the woman climbed out of the vehicle driven by the man and was walking away when he got out and shot her several times. He then got back in the vehicle and shot himself.



Guglielmi says investigators believe the two were married but are trying to verify their identities. He says witnesses told investigators that the two were shouting at each other shortly before the woman was shot.