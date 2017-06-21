Three killed in wreck on Interstate 57

A crash on Interstate 57 Wednesday killed three people- including a child.

Illinois state police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 32 in Union County.

Troopers say someone was driving a GMC Yukon in the wrong direction and struck a truck tractor semi-combination. The collision was head on.

ISP says the driver of the Yukon was air lifted to a regional airport and while a man, woman, and child riding in the car died. The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene.

The crash shut down the I-57 for several hours. All the lanes are back open.

Troopers have not yet released the identities of everyone involved. They say charges are pending.