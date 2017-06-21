How you click could reveal someone's dishonesty

(CNN)- What does your computer mouse say about you?

Researchers at the University of Padova in Italy found there are differences in how you move your computer mouse- and it can reveal if you're lying.

For instance, people giving truthful answers slid their mouse directly to an answer on the computer screen. People giving false answers took a longer, indirect path to the answer.

What makes this important? Researchers say it could eventually help identify terrorists entering countries under false identities.

They next plan to focus on how honest and dishonest answers affect typing on a keyboard.