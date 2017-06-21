MISSING: 64-year-old Joe Ford Jr.

Paducah police are looking for a man who has been missing since Monday night.



64-year-old Joe Ford Jr. of Oxford Trace, Paducah was last seen by his wife Monday night.



She said she saw her husband when he went to bed around 8:45 p.m. She went on to say he normally left their home around 5:30 a.m. but was asleep when he left Tuesday morning.



She said she has not heard from him since Monday night and it is unlike her husband to not call or return text messages.



Ford is a 6'3", 200 pound man with green eyes and gray hair. He is driving a 2010 black GMC Acadia.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.