House Budget Republicans agree to boost military funding

Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.More
President Donald Trump returns to Iowa for the first time since the election.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
Republican Karen Handel has won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia and avoided a major upset after the most expensive House campaign in U.S. history.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More
