Deputies searching for Sedalia woman missing since June 15

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a Sedalia woman who has been reported missing. She was last seen on June 15.

Deputies say 53-year-old Lynette McCollum was last seen between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 15 at her home on Love Lane in Sedalia, and she was reported missing that day.

Deputies say McCollum is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing a white tank top and shorts.

The sheriff's office says members of law enforcement and family members have performed ground and air searches for her in the area around her home. Deputies say they have spoken to several people and followed up on leads, but there has been no sign of her.

According to deputies, McCollum's family is worried about her, and she was reported as possibly suicidal when she was reported missing.

The sheriff's office is still working to find her, and if you know where she is you can call 270-247-4501. Deputies stress that McCollum is not in any legal trouble, and her family just wants to know she is OK. She is originally from Michigan, so deputies say she may have gone there.