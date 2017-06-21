The climate isn't the only thing changing- so could your coffee

(CNN)- Climate change could affect your morning cup of coffee.

A new study published in Nature Plants reports farmers in Ethiopia could lose a significant amount of suitable land by the end of this century. Ethiopia is the world's fifth-largest coffee producer and is dealing with low rainfall and rising temperatures.

That wouldn't just reduce the amount of coffee produced, but also its quality.

The heat from rising temperatures can cause coffee to ripen too fast. That means it doesn't have enough time to develop elements like acidity and sweetness.