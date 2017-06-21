State worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Kentucky courts

A state worker at the center of an attorney general's investigation says his bosses are punishing him for exposing waste and fraud in Kentucky's court system.



Scott Brown was placed on unpaid leave earlier this year after an anonymous complaint triggered an attorney general's investigation into his handling of the sale of surplus state property.



But Wednesday, Brown filed a whistleblower lawsuit saying he was being punished for uncovering abuse in the state's court system. Specifically, he says he is cooperating with an FBI investigation of the court system steering certain maintenance work to a preferred contractor. He also says he uncovered a scheme to inflate payments to some lawyers.



AOC Director Laurie K. Dudgeon rejected Brown's claims and said his suspension was the result of a "loss of trust."