Cape Girardeau County EMA: 911 down on AT&T cell lines

The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency says 911 services to AT&T cellular and VOIP customers are down because a cable was cut.

The EMA says telephone lines for Big River Telephone Company are also affected by the cable cut. AT&T is aware of the problem, and repairs are being made.

The outage may last until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the EMA.

The area affected is between Jackson and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The EMA says hard wired telephone lines, such as copper wired lines, for AT&T appeared not to be affected.