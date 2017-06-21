Deputies: Man wanted since 2015 believed back in McCracken County

Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted in McCracken County. Deputies say he violated his supervised probation in 2015, and he is believed to be back in the area.More
Ray Ligon’s daughter, Ranona Bowers, says she is happy her father’s death won’t go unpunished.More
Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Carlisle County court on Tuesday.More
Two men wanted in connection to a kidnapping case are in custody Friday night.More
Investigators say someone shot 25-year-old Aaron Gregory inside a home while he was visiting with family and friends this morning.More
