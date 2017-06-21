Deputies: Man wanted since 2015 believed back in McCracken County

Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted in McCracken County. Deputies say he violated his supervised probation in 2015, and he is believed to be back in the area.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say 24-year-old Trevante Davis absconded from probation in 2015 following a conviction of a felony charge of receiving stolen property less than $10,000. A probation violation warrant was issued for him in 2015.

Davis is believed to now be back in the Paducah area, and deputies say you can call the sheriff's department if you see him. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. The sheriff's department provided a photo of Davis, but deputies note that he may have changed his hairstyle.

If you see Davis, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.