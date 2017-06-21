Ballard County Judge Exec. Vickie Viniard to retire

Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard has given notice that she will retire effective June 30. We reached out to her attorney, Butch Bradley, who confirmed her retirement.

Viniard is accused of bank and wire fraud and falsifying a statement on a loan application in a scheme involving nearly half a million dollars. A trial date is set for Aug. 7. It was originally set for Aug. 21, but was moved up. The trial is expected to last four days.

Bradley says Viniard will receive her retirement benefits.