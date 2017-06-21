Nearly 700 Graves County homeowners sign petition for fiber internet

Internet connection is a problem for many of you. We first looked at the issues it's creating for farmers last week.

A 2016 report from a web analyst group shows the average download speed is greater than 50 megabytes per second. Data show more than 700,000 people in Kentucky are without access to speeds above 25 Mbps. Another 160,000 people in Kentucky don't have any wired internet access.

In Graves County, 687 people have signed a petition asking for better internet. It calls for expanded fiber internet access. A few years ago, West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications expanded fiber internet access to all of its Graves County customers. Hundreds of homes in a 5- to 7-mile radius loop around the Mayfield city limits, the northeast part of the county near Symsonia, and southwest area near Water Valley don't fall under WK&T's service. Many of those people are left dealing with little to no internet connection at all.

Natisha Canter has so many problems with her internet, she has given up on using her home's Wi-Fi.

"It's not good, because I'm paying them $50 for something I can't use," Canter said.

In rural Symsonia, she only has access to DSL, which she says is not much better than dial up.

"The only thing you don't hear is the dialing, but it's kind of like the same thing. It just takes forever," Canter said.

Options for internet connection include fiber, which is the fastest. Then there's cable, satellite and DSL. People in places where DSL and satellite are the only options say they're better off using their phones to connect.

"We go through a lot of data between my husband myself and two teenagers," Canter said.

Matt McKinney recently moved to a home right outside the area that has access to high speed fiber connection.

"I definitely don't think that people who live in these areas should be at a disadvantage from people who live in areas where fiber is offered," McKinney said.

McKinney and others experiencing problems met with a few county commissioners and started the Graves County Fiber Initiative petition to see who wants fiber internet expanded to their homes, and 687 people have signed it.

McKinney hopes the county takes some action soon, so people like Canter can start using the internet services they pay for.

"It would be awesome. My kids would love it," Canter said.

Two county commissioners are looking at all the concerns listed on the petition. One commissioner says they want to see if there's room in the county budget to expand fiber internet connection to more people.