TeleTech looks to fill more than 600 jobs in Paducah

A company wants to fill more than 600 jobs in Paducah, and it's holding two hiring events this month to look for qualified people.

TeleTech says it is looking to fill more than 600 customer care representative openings in Paducah. The company is looking for people with customer service experience, a high school diploma or GED, strong computer skills, and who are looking to build a career in the company.

The hiring events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 and 29 at 2301 McCracken Blvd. in Paducah. For more information about the events, you can call Recruiter Mea Fitzpatrick at 270-744-4485 or 270-744-4478, you email meafitzpatrick@teletech.com.

If you want to apply for TeleTech jobs online, click here.