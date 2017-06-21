TeleTech looks to fill more than 600 jobs in Paducah

A company wants to fill more than 600 jobs in Paducah, and it's holding two hiring events this month to look for qualified people.More
A company wants to fill more than 600 jobs in Paducah, and it's holding two hiring events this month to look for qualified people.More
A local company has big plans to expand, but is having some trouble finding the right people for its job openings.More
A local company has big plans to expand, but is having some trouble finding the right people for its job openings.More
What would you do if faced with a layoff after 30 years in the same job? That's what happened to Mike Curtsinger. He's one of the 300 people who faced that reality at the Verso paper mill in Wickliffe.More
What would you do if faced with a layoff after 30 years in the same job? That's what happened to Mike Curtsinger. He's one of the 300 people who faced that reality at the Verso paper mill in Wickliffe.More
We analyzed job openings in McCracken County, dividing them up by occupation, to get a clearer image of what the job picture really looks like.More
We analyzed job openings in McCracken County, dividing them up by occupation, to get a clearer image of what the job picture really looks like.More
Here are the six best college majors to get your hired when you graduate.More
Here are the six best college majors to get your hired when you graduate.More