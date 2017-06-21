Carbondale ready for visitors two months out from solar eclipse

In two months, the sky will go dark in our area and around the country during a total solar eclipse. An estimated 50,000 people are expected to fill southern Illinois for the eclipse on Aug. 21, but the community has been preparing for those visitors for months now.

With just two months to go, almost everyone in Carbondale and the surrounding area is making sure they’re ready for the eclipse and the added tourist traffic.

Chris McKinley owns Nest Arts in Carbondale. Her shop is filled with locally made, artisan-designed crafts including eclipse t-shirts, tiles, cups and post cards.

"These are ceramic tiles that are made by one of our local artisans," McKinley said, pointing out eclipse-themed items around her shop. What's there now isn’t all they’ll carry either. McKinley said they’ll get much more merchandise, including specialty candles and glassware, before the eclipse. "I'm making necklaces and earrings that are eclipse themed, and lots more to come,” McKinley said.

But, even so far ahead of the event, she said eclipse items sell quickly.

And it's not just Nest. For months now, shops around Carbondale, such as Attitude Designs and 710 Bookstore, have been carrying everything you'll need for the solar eclipse, from the glasses you'll need to watch it to can cozies and shirts. Folks at 710 say they sell out of the shirts often, with people seeking out different options at the stores and at Southern Illinois University events.

Carbondale Tourism Executive Director Cinnamon Smith says they’ve spent countless months planning and preparing, but now they’re in the final stretch. With limited accommodations available and most events and activities ready to go, now they’re focusing on promoting and marketing all the options and activities Carbondale has to offer during the weekend of the eclipse. The jam-packed schedules in the tourism office and on its website change constantly with new events being added.

"This is the time we get the word out about what we're doing and why people, if they haven't chosen their destination for the eclipse, why they should choose Carbondale," said Smith.

NASA is expected to stream the total solar eclipse from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to an expected 1 billion people worldwide. Ozzy Osbourne will headline the Moonstock music festival at Walker’s Bluff in nearby Carterville. But those are only two of dozens of eclipse themed events set to draw in thousands of visitors.

Locals and visitors alike are getting excited for the event. McKinley said, with a spot right in the heart of the eclipse celebrations, she’s planning to extend her hours to fill the demand of shoppers. But, just like the countless visitors expected to attend, she’s looking forward to watching and remembering this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

"It's a pretty amazing thing if you really think about it. And I think everyone really wants to have a souvenir, so that when we're old and senile we'll remember," McKinley said.

Most accommodations are filled for the eclipse in Carbondale, but some spots are still available in dorm rooms at Southern Illinois University.

The Jackson County Health Department will also help to register temporary campground owners around the county. There's a $20 fee and a registration form must be filled out. The campground owners must be outside the city limits, and owners must collect trash and provide restroom facilities. The temporary campgrounds must also ensure camp fires be a safe distance from cars and buildings. For more information, click here.

To find out what the city of Carbondale is doing during the 2017 solar eclipse or find eclipse day resources, click here.

To find out where you can watch the eclipse at SIU Carbondale or to learn more about the research the college is doing, click here.