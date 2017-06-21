Semi blocking Purchase Parkway exit to I-24 in Marshall County

In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.

A log truck overturned on the ramp, and the ramp is blocked to all traffic, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ramp is exit ramp 52-B on the Purchase Parkway at Calvert City.

If you are northbound on the parkway and you need to travel west on I-24, you can continue north on the parkway into Calvert City, make a turnabout, and access the I-24 westbound lanes from the parkway southbound lanes. You can also self-detour via U.S. 68 East to I-24 Reidland.