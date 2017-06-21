Kentucky AG participating in opioid-related investigation

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.



Beshear said Wednesday that the bipartisan group is using its investigative powers - including subpoenas for documents and testimony - as part of the investigation.



Prescription and illicit opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths in Kentucky and nationwide. Beshear's office says opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths nationwide in 2015.



Beshear says the drug epidemic poses the greatest threat to Kentucky.



Beshear's announcement that he's participating in the multistate investigation came on the same day Missouri's attorney general sued three pharmaceutical companies. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said a "campaign of fraud and deception" by the companies led to an opioid crisis in his state.