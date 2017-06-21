Families left wondering after Anna, Illinois, cancels July 4 fireworks display

The city of Anna, Illinois, canceled its popular firework show this year. The city has hosted the fireworks display for more than 50 years.

The event was canceled because vendor was not issued the proper license from the state fire marshal, according to news release from the mayor.

Visiting the Anna City Park to watch the July 4 fireworks has been a beloved tradition for most families in Anna. Now that the fireworks display is canceled, most families are left wondering where they should take their families this year. Roger Hickam has attended the display with his family for the past several years. He said the announcement is a disappointment.

"I know a lot of people in the community look forward to it every year, because it really brings a big crowd, There will be a lot of disappointment," Hickam said.

For as long as Johnathan Heineman can remember, he and his family have attended the fireworks display. He said the event is all about community.

"Right over here in this park you can get a couple hundred people all gathering with their lawn chairs, soda, cars, just watching the fireworks," Heineman said.

Although some families are disappointed about changing a tradition, they still have hope for next year.

"We'll just take our grand kids someplace else now, and hopefully be back next year,"Hickam said.

Mayor Steve Hartline wrote in the release that the city did try to find another vendor, but was unable to because there wasn't enough time.

If you are looking for another Fourth of July display, the Rend Lake Fireworks Festival is scheduled for July 1 at the Rend Lake Dam and Spillway Recreation Area.