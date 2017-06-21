As criminal case wraps up, Martha Ligon faces another legal battle

Courtney was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee for his bullet injury by Ligon in July 2016

Although Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill Tuesday to to shooting and killing her husband and shooting a passerby on Highway 307 North, she still faces other legal battles.

Ligon could be sentenced to more than 22 years on July 6. Wednesday, we learned Ray Ligon’s children filed a civil lawsuit against Ligon for compensation of their dad’s wrongful death.

Shane Courtney, the passerby who was shot, has also filed suit for his shoulder injury.

Courtney was stopping to see if Ligon needed help that day in July 2016, according to his attorney, David Hargrove. “He thinks about it a lot. I'm hoping that the fact that Ms. Ligon has now plead guilty and will be going off to prison will help him with that some,” Hargrove said.

The complaint issued by Hargrove reads that Courtney “suffered lost wages, pain and suffering, emotional distress, permanent physical impairment and will incur future medical expenses.”

Hargrove added that you don’t really know what people go through in a case like Courtney's until it happens to you. “They have nightmares and can't sleep well. It affects them at work,” Hargrove said.

They haven’t decided on an amount of money yet. According to Hargrove, it could be in the millions.

Ray Ligon’s daughter, Ranona Bowers, told me Martha Ligon has no more money or property. But, Hargrove has plans to go after another source for compensation. He wouldn’t say where specifically, but he said they'll look at “institutions that treated her. We believe that they did not follow the proper procedures, and had they have done that, then she would not be out to where she could have killed Mr. Ligon or shot my client.”