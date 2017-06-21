Knoth's Bar-B-Que to remain open

Co-owner Hugh Knoth
GRAND RIVERS, KY -
The owners of Knoth's Bar-B-Que near Grand Rivers shocked loyal customers when they abruptly announced plans to close the restaurant and retire earlier this week.
Public outcry and an outpouring of love and support seem to have changed the owners' minds. As first reported, co-owners Hugh and Angela said they loved serving the community for more than 50 years, but it was time to retire.
Then, they had an apparent change of heart at the eleventh hour. On Wednesday, the restaurant posted on social media plans to work with two local families to train and transition ownership over the summer season. Only then will Hugh and Angela intend to move forward with their retirement plan.
Knoth's Bar-B-Que posted the following statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.
We're so happy to announce that we will be keeping the restaurant open! Hugh and I will be working with 2 local families to train and transition ownership over this season to keep Knoth's going strong for another 53 years. Our wonderful staff will remain in place. Thank you all so much for the outpouring of support over the past few days and over the past 53 years! We are very excited for the future and equally thankful for the past.