Knoth's Bar-B-Que to remain open

The owners of Knoth's Bar-B-Que near Grand Rivers shocked loyal customers when they abruptly announced plans to close the restaurant and retire earlier this week.

Public outcry and an outpouring of love and support seem to have changed the owners' minds. As first reported, co-owners Hugh and Angela said they loved serving the community for more than 50 years, but it was time to retire.

Then, they had an apparent change of heart at the eleventh hour. On Wednesday, the restaurant posted on social media plans to work with two local families to train and transition ownership over the summer season. Only then will Hugh and Angela intend to move forward with their retirement plan.

Knoth's Bar-B-Que posted the following statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.