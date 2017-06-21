Procession held for Fort Campbell soldier killed in Afghanistan

A Fort Campbell soldier killed in Afghanistan has returned home. A procession was given for him Wednesday.

Deputies in Wilkes County, North Carolina, escorted Sgt. Dillon Baldridge through Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Baldridge was one of three soldiers shot and killed earlier this month. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant. He, Sgt. Eric M. Houck, and Sgt. William M. Bays died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

WXII-TV in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, reports that 22-year-old Baldridge was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.