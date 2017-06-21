Summitt: Living different life year after his mother died

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tyler Summitt is back at the University of Tennessee in graduate school, divorced and feeling like he's living a "whole other life."



Summitt told the Knoxville News Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he worries about what people think of him and how that might affect the legacy of his mother, former Tennessee women's coach Pat Summitt. The winningest coach in Division I college basketball history, Summitt died June 28, 2016 , nearly five years after going public with her diagnosis of early onset dementia Alzheimer's type.



He says he's had moments where he felt he let his mother down in 10 different ways.



Summitt resigned after two seasons as women's basketball coach at Louisiana Tech in April 2016, admitting to an inappropriate relationship.

