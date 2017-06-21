Padres beat Cubs 3-2 on Torrens' bases-loaded walk

CHICAGO (AP) - Erick Aybar hit a tying shot home run in the sixth inning, Luis Torrens walked with the bases loaded against Koji Uehara in the eighth and the San Diego Padres stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Wednesday.



Chicago rookie Ian Happ hit a two-run homer in the fourth against reliever Craig Stammen, going deep for the second straight game and third time in four.



Jose Pirella started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth off Eddie Butler, and Aybar tied the score against Brian Duensing.



Uehara (2-4), the fifth of six Cubs relievers, replaced Pedro Strop starting the eighth and allowed singles to Wil Myers leading off and Cory Spangenberg with one out. Erick Aybar was intentionally walked, loading the bases, Matt Szczur fouled out and Torrens took a 3-1 fastball that sailed inside.

