AP sources: Senate GOP health bill would reshape Obama law

Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.More
Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.More
President Donald Trump returns to Iowa for the first time since the election.More
President Donald Trump returns to Iowa for the first time since the election.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
If a budget isn't reached by July 1st, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More