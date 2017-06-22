MISSING: 17-year-old Jasmine Strickland

Paducah police are looking for a teen who went missing Wednesday night.



17-year-old Jasmine Strickland of Paducah was last seen at her home on Mayfield Road around 10:00 p.m.



Her parents say she left while they were sleeping.



She is 5'02" tall, 156 pounds, with brown below the shoulder hair and brown eyes. She also has pierced ears.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.