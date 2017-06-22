Girl Scouts to offer cyber security skills badges



The Girl Scouts are stepping up to help kids learn about cybersecurity.



The scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls.



The badges will be available starting in September of next year.



Both the scouts and Palo Alto say the badges will help girls learn to protect themselves in the online world, as well as find out about career opportunities in cybersecurity and information technology.



A non-profit group says women make up just 11 percent of the current cybersecurity workforce.



According to the Computing technology Industry Association, 69 percent of U.S. women surveyed who don't work in information technology say they never knew what opportunities there were in that field.