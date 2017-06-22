Protesters wanting to get rid of pig wrestling at county fair - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Protesters wanting to get rid of pig wrestling at county fair

Corydon, Indiana (NBC NEWS) -

It's officially Summer and that means it's time for county fairs across the country.

The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway, but not without some controversy.

Pig wrestling, a relatively new event at the fair, is raising questions about animal abuse.

Some say it's a fun spectator sport while others say it's animal cruelty.

Ray Wilson, one of the protesters, filed a complaint and even a lawsuit, but both were dismissed.

Others say it's just fair fun.

The fair doesn't plan to stop the event anytime soon.

