Protesters wanting to get rid of pig wrestling at county fair

It's officially Summer and that means it's time for county fairs across the country.



The Harrison County Fair in Indiana is underway, but not without some controversy.



Pig wrestling, a relatively new event at the fair, is raising questions about animal abuse.



Some say it's a fun spectator sport while others say it's animal cruelty.



Ray Wilson, one of the protesters, filed a complaint and even a lawsuit, but both were dismissed.



Others say it's just fair fun.



The fair doesn't plan to stop the event anytime soon.