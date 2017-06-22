Eastbound I-24 near Paducah down to one lane due to police investigation

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has restricted eastbound traffic to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.y.More
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has restricted eastbound traffic to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.y.More
In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.More
In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.More
Part of a road you may regularly travel in Carlisle and Hickman counties will be town to one lane starting Wednesday for milling and paving, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
Part of a road you may regularly travel in Carlisle and Hickman counties will be town to one lane starting Wednesday for milling and paving, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the traffic stripe painting crew will be working on two lane highways in Calloway, Marshall, and Trigg counties.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the traffic stripe painting crew will be working on two lane highways in Calloway, Marshall, and Trigg counties.More