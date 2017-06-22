Eastbound I-24 near Paducah down to one lane due to police investigation

Eastbound Interstate 24 near Paducah is down to one lane due to a police investigation.



The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has restricted eastbound traffic to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.



No word yet on what that investigation is.



Eastbound traffic is moving but is backed up due to the lane closure. Westbound traffic is not being impacted.



We will be updating this story.