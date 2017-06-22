Manhunt after shots fired in Carbondale, IL

Have you seen Malik Wright? He is wanted by police in Carbondale, Illinois.

Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired along the 400 block of East Chestnut Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 21. They said there they found a suspect was armed with a handgun and was arguing with another man. Police say the suspect then entered the passenger side of a black car and fired several rounds at the other man before driving away.

Officers believe Wright is that suspect but have not identified the other man. They do not this that man is hurt.

Wright is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Police say Wright should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call police.