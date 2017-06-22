Missing former basketball player dead

McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims tells Local 6 that the body of former local basketball star Joe Ford Jr. was found.



Ford's wife reported him missing Tuesday after she could not get a hold of him.

The McCracken County Sheriff's department says deputies found Ford's body in his SUV during an investigation along Interstate 24 in McCracken County near mile mark 13.



Ford played basketball and football while attending Mayfield High School. He then went on to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team. He played on the team from 1972-1976.

We will share more information, including arrangements, when it becomes available.