Five car crash blocking I-24 near Hopkinsville

A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville.



The crash is near mile marker 76. Both westbound lanes are blocked due to the crash.



No word you on if anyone has been injured.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says westbound traffic can detour via the Pennyrile Parkway northbound to the US 68 bypass at Hopkinsville, then west on US 68 to rejoin the westbound lanes of I-24 at Exit 65.



We will be updating this story.