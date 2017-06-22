Five car crash blocking I-24 near Hopkinsville

A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More
In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.More
In Marshall County, Kentucky, the northbound ramp to Interstate 24 West at Exit 25 of the Purchase Parkway is blocked by a semi Wednesday evening, according to the state transportation cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 139/South Road will be closed at mile point 6.2. This is just south of the KY 164 intersection.More
Part of a road you may regularly travel in Carlisle and Hickman counties will be town to one lane starting Wednesday for milling and paving, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
Part of a road you may regularly travel in Carlisle and Hickman counties will be town to one lane starting Wednesday for milling and paving, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More