Man arrested after wreck injures woman in Graves County

A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Wednesday in the community of Tri City. It happened at the intersection of Kentucky 94 and Kentucky 97.

Deputies say 39-year-old Ramey Smith of Grand Rivers ignored a stop sign at the intersection while driving in front of 66-year-old Elizabeth Richardson of Sedalia. Richardson was unable to avoid hitting Smith, deputies say, and Richardson's vehicle rolled over onto its top.

Deputies say Richardson was helped by several passersby and the Cuba Fire Department before she was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by responders with Mayfield-Graves County EMS. Her injuries were not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

At the scene, deputies say Smith appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After multiple field sobriety tests, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on the first offense, first degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, driving without his license in his immediate possession, and having an open alcoholic container in a vehicle. He was jailed in the Graves County Jail.