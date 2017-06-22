Man arrested after wreck injures woman in Graves County

A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A five car crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 near Hopkinsville. The crash is near mile marker 76.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A woman lost her life in a wreck on the Purchase Parkway in Marshall County on Thursday, according to the local sheriff's office.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More
Marshall County dispatch says a semi and car were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway between the 38 and 39 mile markers.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
Although Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to shooting and killing her husband and shooting a passerby on Highway 307 North, she still faces other legal battles.More
Although Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to shooting and killing her husband and shooting a passerby on Highway 307 North, she still faces other legal battles.More
Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted in McCracken County. Deputies say he violated his supervised probation in 2015, and he is believed to be back in the area.More
Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted in McCracken County. Deputies say he violated his supervised probation in 2015, and he is believed to be back in the area.More
Ray Ligon’s daughter, Ranona Bowers, says she is happy her father’s death won’t go unpunished.More
Ray Ligon’s daughter, Ranona Bowers, says she is happy her father’s death won’t go unpunished.More
Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Carlisle County court on Tuesday.More
Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Carlisle County court on Tuesday.More