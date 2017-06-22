Terry Froman sentenced to death in murder of Kim Thomas

The judge has followed the jury's sentencing recommendation in the Ohio case against Terry Froman in the murder of Graves County, Kentucky, mother Kim Thomas.

Judge Joseph Kirby sentenced Froman to death for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of Kim Thomas.

Larry Davis with WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio, reported the judge's decision on Thursday, June 22. Davis says there was no emotion from Froman or anyone in the courtroom as the death penalty was announced.

Froman is also charged in Kentucky with the murder of Thomas' 17-year-old son, Eli Mohney. That case will be heard in Graves County, where Mohney was shot in his mother's home.

