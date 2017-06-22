Police carry demonstrators away from protest

Police arrested 43 activists who staged a protest outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in Washington.

The sit-in was organized by the Arc, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They were protesting proposed cuts to Medicaid. Some of the protesters were in wheelchairs.

Capitol Police officers eventually removed protesters from the area. Officers physically carried them outside- One by one.

Those arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding. It's a misdemeanor that comes with a possible $500-dollar fine and / or 90-days in jail.