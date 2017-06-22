Former Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Former Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -

A former Kentucky sheriff has pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling money while in office.
    
The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that 58-year-old Bobby Carlton Shoffner of Hodgenville on Thursday admitted embezzling between 2011 and 2012 while he was LaRue County sheriff and agreed to pay more than $36,000 in restitution to the county.
    
The release said Shoffner admitted embezzling $21,901 in property tax receipts. Prosecutors said he also kept $1,138 in penalty payments, used an official business credit card to pay for $3,200 in personal expenses and hired a relative to work in the sheriff's office at a higher rate than a previous employee, resulting in a loss of $10,000.
    
Sentencing was set for Sept. 21.

