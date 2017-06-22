Judge considers whether former sheriff Cory Hutcheson violated bond

A jury will not hear on Monday the case against a southern Illinois woman accused of promoting the prostitution of a teen girl online.More
Will former Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson be allowed to stay out of jail on bond? That was the question in court on Thursday.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
Although Martha Ligon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to shooting and killing her husband and shooting a passerby on Highway 307 North, she still faces other legal battles.More
Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted in McCracken County. Deputies say he violated his supervised probation in 2015, and he is believed to be back in the area.More
