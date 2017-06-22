Judge considers whether former sheriff Cory Hutcheson violated bond

Will former Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson be allowed to stay out of jail on bond? That was the question in court on Thursday.

Hutcheson was removed as sheriff after the death of inmate Tory Sanders of Nashville, Tennessee, in the county jail in May. Hutcheson is accused of being involved in Sanders' death. The former sheriff also faces two sets of charges brought in April —one involving accusations of forgery and the other involving an assault allegation.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the courthouse for a hearing in the case Thursday afternoon. Judge Gary Kamp says he'll issue a written ruling Monday regarding a request to revoke Hutcheson's bond.

Here is what attorneys presented for the judge to consider:

Missouri Assistant Attorney General Greg Goodwin alleges Hutcheson violated bond by

- Asking community members to write letters on his behalf to the court via email and Facebook.

- His reported involvement in Sanders' death, which Goodwin said violated Sanders' civil rights

- Asking Mississippi County Jail staff to remove items from the jail.

Hutcheson's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, argues the former sheriff wasn't aware of any wrongdoing regarding the online communications.

To Goodwin's second point, Rosenblum says no autopsy was performed on Sanders, and that Goodwin doesn't have evidence that Sanders' rights were violated. He says Hutcheson was acting as jailer at the jail, and he was there to make recommendations on how to handle Sanders.

Rosenblum says, regarding the third point, Hutcheson was talking with old friends at the jail that day, and not about the business of the jail itself.

Family members of Hutcheson and others from Mississippi County were in the courtroom Thursday to support him. As he left after the hearing, he told his supporters he would see them on Tuesday, and supporters applauded.