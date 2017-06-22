Chicago police veteran talks to local students about avoiding crime

A string of weekend shootings in Chicago left seven people dead and 50 injured, adding to the growing number of killings in the city.

Retired Chicago Police Superintendent Terry Hillard — who is from South Fulton, Tennessee — visited local teenagers on Thursday at the Ken Tenn Youth Summit.

A 35-year Chicago police veteran, Hillard told a roomful of teenagers in Fulton, Kentucky, about Chicago's violence.

"Ask some of the kids on the south side or the west side of Chicago, who can't get to school because of the doggone gang violence," Hillard said.

I sat down with a table of young teens from the Fulton/South Fulton area who listened to his speech. They say things there may not be as extreme as what he explained from Chicago, but violence there is still not uncommon.

"People would get into an argument, that happens at home or something, and then they come to school and start fighting about it," said Union City student Gavin Ellis.

Hillard says most crime begins at home.

"It's about good parenting. You look at the young kids doing shootings, a lot of them are only 18 years old," Hillard said.

Hillard says another problem is the drug epidemic, which is creating crime in cities across the nation.

Numbers from the Fulton Police Department show that officers respond to about two drug crimes per week, dealing with cocaine, meth and heroin.

On Thursday, Hillard told teens to make the effort to avoid those pressures and to work for what they want.

"You've got to put some effort into it. A lot of this depends on you," Hillard said.

He says they can go anywhere, no matter where they came from, just like he did.

Hillard also shared ideas with Fulton police. He says all police departments face the same problems, such as budget cuts, personnel and training. Hillard say he wanted to give them ideas on different grants they can apply for and new technology.