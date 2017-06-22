Tropical Depression Cindy expected to raise water levels in Local 6 area

Generators in the Kentucky Dam are pushing water out of Kentucky Lake to prepare for TD Cindy.

Tropical Depression Cindy may raise water levels in the Local 6 area.

To prepare for the water coming in from the south, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are lowering the lake levels in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

TVA said Kentucky Lake will be at the bottom of the summer pool, which isn't a big enough difference for people on the lake to see.

Bigger water changes could be seen on the Tennessee, Mississippi, and Ohio rivers.

Bill Gary with Towboat U.S. said fast currents could push big debris upriver, affecting barges and towboats.

"Where the great deal of water is going to be of concern to a boater is probably going to be big boaters on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers where the current is unimpeded," Gary said. "It doesn't have dams going down the Mississippi River, so the water going down the Mississippi can be really raging."

There is a flash flood warning several portions of the Local 6 area.