Cindy puts damper on vacation plans for local families traveling

Caleb Spain is a student at Calloway County High School. Right now, he's in Panama City Beach, Florida.

"If you would have gotten in the water, you would have been severely hurt yesterday," says Spain.

The sun is shining on now, but area law enforcement say it's not safe to swim in the ocean because of the dangerous waves and strong currents caused by Cindy.

"You can see like the waves are right over there," says Spain. "This morning the waves were hitting all the way up here because of the high tide."

Dawn Smith is supposed to be in Florida right now. Instead, her family left Murray and headed west to Denver, Colorado, to avoid the storm.

"The thought of being in a car in a rain storm and then going to the beach, and even if they didn't have the double red flags out when we first arrived, knowing that my kids wanted to be in the waters and that there's no way that I would let them in, definitely contributed to my decision to head a different direction," says Smith.

"This is the first time that our whole family can be together at the beach," says Spain. "So, we decided that it wouldn't bring us down at all, because even though we were inside, we were still having fun."

Whether you're at the beach or in the mountains, Spain says vacations are all about spending time with family.