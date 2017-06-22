Woman accused of promoting teen prostitution waives jury trial - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Woman accused of promoting teen prostitution waives jury trial

By Staff report
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -

A jury will not hear on Monday the case against a southern Illinois woman accused of promoting the prostitution of a teen girl online. 

On Thursday in a Jackson County courtroom, Alyssa Walker waived her right to a jury trial. She's accused of promoting the prostitution of a Carbondale teen. 

A bench trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 4. 

