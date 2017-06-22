Bevin administration files emergency abortion regulations

Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general temporarily delayed another legal showdown with Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday, but warned that he'll take the Republican governor to court a fourth time if...More
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is among the governors meeting with President Donald Trump.More
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is among the governors meeting with President Donald Trump.More
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announced their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it's written.More
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announced their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it's written.More
Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.More
Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he's joining other attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic.More
Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.More
Republicans on a key House panel have agreed on a budget outline that would give the military more money than President Donald Trump requested while paving the way for Congress to tackle an overhaul of the tax code this fall.More