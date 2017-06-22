Bevin administration files emergency abortion regulations

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.



The Courier-Journal reports the Kentucky Health and Family Services cabinet filed the regulations June 15. They took effect immediately because they were filed as an emergency.



State law requires abortion clinics to have agreements with hospitals and ambulance services to transfer patients in case of a medical emergency. The new regulations say those agreements have to be a legal contract with a hospital within a 20-minute drive of the clinic.



The Bevin administration said the regulations are needed to minimize risks in an emergency. But an attorney for Kentucky's only abortion clinic said it is aimed at shutting it down.