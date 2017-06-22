Friend, former teammate of Joe Ford Jr. remember legendary athlete

Gregory Waldrop played alongside Ford in sports and has been a lifelong friend since the two graduated in 1972.

Mark Shelton, custodian at Mayfield High School, knows every stat and every award earned by Joe Ford, Jr.

Joe Ford Jr. played varsity basketball, football, and baseball all four years at Mayfield High School. He was a basketball All-American his senior season and is the school’s all-time leading scorer. He earned all-state honors in football twice.

Ford went on to play college baseball and basketball at Vanderbilt University.

His impact on the court is unmatched, and so is his impact on fans, like fan and friend Mark Shelton. “Hundreds of kids that were in the late '60s early '70s, when they played driveway basketball or baseball in the yard, wanted to be Joe Ford,” he said.

Shelton remembers all of Ford’s stats, he remembers all the awards, and he remembers the first time he spoke to Ford. “He stopped and talked to me and my buddy that I was with, and we was like 'Wow, we're talking to Joe Ford!' We couldn't wait to get home and tell our families that we had met Joe Ford.”

He said he is devastated to learn the star athlete died suddenly and unexpectedly.

“You know, you grow up idolizing the guy and you realize you're actually friends with him 40 years later, it means a lot. I prayed hard these last couple of days for a better outcome,” he said.

Former teammate and lifelong friend Gregory Waldrop said Ford was an amazing athlete to play alongside and an amazing human being. “I went to every class with him, but I didn't play every game with him because his freshman year he wasn't playing freshman. He was starting on the varsity. His freshman year he was at that level,” Waldrop said. He said Ford was as humble as he was great.

Ford earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Vanderbilt and became a financial planner. He specialized in retirement, life insurance, long-term care, disability income, and business succession planning.