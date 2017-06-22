Culvert closed on KY 301 in Graves County due to erosion

Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is at mile point 2.4 of Kentucky 301.

KYTC says a county crew was performing erosion control work at the Cookes Creek Culvert when workers found several large voids under the culvert foundation. The cabinet says the voids were caused by erosion from recent flash flooding.

More damage is possible because of heavy rainfall expected through Friday night, so the closure was put in place to protect the public. KYTC says the culvert is expected to stay closed for three to four weeks while engineers continue to study the situation and create a plan for repairs.