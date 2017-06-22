Wilson, Paducah schools team up to give students shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors

George Wilson began his S.A.F.E.T.Y foundation in 2010, at first running football camps for kids in western Kentucky. Since then, Wilson has been trying to grow his foundation.

"I have always been one to try to shine a platform on my community," Wilson said.

Which brought Wilson and his foundation to Academy Sports and Outdoors in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah School System selected 29 students for a $100 shopping spree.

"He approached us about this opportunity," said Heather Anderson, with Paducah schools. "It is so important for our students to see someone come back to our community and really invest in it. Everybody has bought shoes, socks, backpacks and summer fun items."

Being able to walk up and downs the aisles, helping the kids shop, is something that Wilson enjoys, but it is just the beginning of what he and his foundation want to do in the community.

"Community gardens, or farm to school programs, or after school mentorship programs," said Wilson. "I am just trying to give them experiences that I know benefited myself."

Not only is he trying to help the students, but local businesses as well.

"It is a great opportunity for Academy Sports and Outdoors to let the community know they are here, they are providing jobs, and providing assistance to the community," Wilson said.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.