Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale paints over vandalized mural

It was a disappointing morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale when the club's mural was vandalized with foul language. The mural was painted four years ago. It depicts what some of the kids at the club want to be when they grow up.

"This is their club. It's a place where they feel safe. It's a place where a lot of them call home," said Boys & Girls Club Team Coordinator Brianna Pay.

The club did not stay down for long. The kids there are going to add some of their own words to the mural. They have primed over the graffiti, and they plan to paint some positive words over it instead.

"The teens and I did some planning and came up with some really cool ideas to spread a message of positivity, and how you can overcome basically anything," said Pay.

Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Randy Osborn wants the experience to be a challenge that not only the kids at the club can learn from, but a lesson for the people responsible for the damage, too.

"I want to invite the person who did this to do better, to be creative. It is so much easier to destroy something than it is to create it. So, expect more of yourself," said Osborn.

The Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale did file a police report. So far, there are no suspects in the case.